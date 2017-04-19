Annual Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup Is This Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls is giving residents a way to get out in the sunshine this weekend for an Earth Day celebration.

The fourth annual Big Sioux River Greenway cleanup takes place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Gloves, trash bags and maps will be provided and the city says the clean-up event has removed more than 10,000 pounds of trash and recyclables from the banks of the Big Sioux over the past three years.

A list of locations along the river selected for cleanup can be found on the city’s website. Here: http://www.siouxfalls.org/green