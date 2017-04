Storm Warning Again In 2017

Perfect through 7 for Sioux Falls to start new season

The Sioux Falls Storm have won 10 championships in the last 12 years and the last 5 straight. So a 7-0 start is nothing new for Kurtiss Riggs and his team. Each team is different, but they all seem to share the same set of expectations according to Riggs who’s team has won 66 straight home games. They play at Green Bay this weekend return home on May 6th.