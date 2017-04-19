Suicide: A Leading Cause of Death Among Jail Inmates

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D.- The New England Patriots former tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez was found dead early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say it appears Hernandez committed suicide in his prison cell.

A recent report published by the U.S. Department of Justice found suicide has been the leading cause of death among inmates in jails for nearly the last two decades. (Link:

https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/mljsp0013st.pdf)

“When someone initially comes in, their first moment when they’re booked into jail, that’s a pretty high risk time,” said Minnehaha County Jail Warden Jeff Gromer. “The first few hours after they come into custody they’re not typically not familiar with the system they’re not sure what’s going to happen. It’s a lot of unknown.”

Gromer says suicide is not a rare occurrence in institutions like his.

“Suicide in any correctional facility is a very real risk. We deal with suicide or threats of suicide or suicide attempts very regularly. We take them very seriously try to do everything we can to prevent it.”

One key to prevention is keeping a close eye on the inmates at times posing the highest risk for suicide attempts.

“And then again after a conviction on serious charges, a situation where someone is going to do a large number of years or a life sentence could be a lot to comprehend, and a lot to get over.”

He says many inmates don’t come into jail with a mental illness, but the weight of the situation can be too much for some to bear.

“For a lot of people in jail, it’s a pretty stressful time it’s a significant life changing event, particularly if they’re looking at a possible prison sentence or a long prison sentence.”

While suicide rates among those incarcerated are increasing, facilities are doing their part to prevent and intervene.

Correctional Officers at the Minnehaha County Jail are trained to look out for concerning inmate behavior.

There are also cameras in most cells for closer observation, as well as trained staff on hand.

“We employ two full time mental health counselors, and then we have a psychiatrist that comes in on a weekly basis to help manage medications and see patients as needed. We have access to mental health for inmates that are here.”

Authorities say they did not find a note in Aaron Hernandez’ cell.

He was acquitted Friday of two counts of murder.

He was already serving a life sentence on a separate murder charge, awaiting an appeal.