VA Website Now Provides Access To Wait Times, Quality Of Care

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new website last week that allows patients to look at wait times and their quality of care.

The VA says veterans can use the site to compare that data with other facilities in their area. The VA says this will allow them to make informed choices about when and where they receive their healthcare. According to the VA website, the average wait time for a new patient to see a primary care doctor in Sioux Falls is 16 days. They also say the average is only two days for a return appointment.

VA Group Practice Manager James Stainbrook said, “I think as the VA becomes more transparent on the data that they’re supplying to the public and veterans start learning about the questions they can ask, we can then engage with them to help them make the decisions they want to make.”

Through the website, patients can also find out what veterans have to say about access to care. In Sioux Falls, the website reports that 98 percent of the veterans who reported were ‘Always’ or ‘Usually’ able to get an appointment when needed for primary care appointments.