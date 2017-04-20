Aberdeen Man Convicted Of Murder In Friend’s Beating Death

Adel Toay
Share This:

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A jury has convicted an Aberdeen man of murder for fatally beating a friend in what prosecutors say was a dispute over a $400 debt.

Fifty-six-year-old Bradley Quist was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after the jury found him guilty in the death of 61-year-old Ron Witchey.

In closing arguments Thursday, Brown County prosecutor Chris White said Witchey owed Quist $400 when they left a bar on May 31, 2015.

The Aberdeen News reports White said Quist sucker-punched Witchey, knocking him to the ground, then kicked him twice in the head before punching him one last time.

Defense attorney Tom Cogley said Quist acted in self-defense. He said the men were hard-drinking, hard-living friends who would settle their arguments with their firsts and go back to being friends.

Related Post

House Approves Bill To Repeal Government Ethics Ov...
Students Go Deep Underground To Learn About Scienc...
Supporters Press State Lawmakers To Overturn Gun B...
Missing State Prison Inmate Back In Custody In Rap...

You Might Also Like