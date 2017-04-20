App Of The Week: WorkFlow

Tech Tango Today

If you find yourself doing repetitive tasks on your phone, you can automate them using the tool workflow, which was recently acquired by apple.

Workflow allows you to get tasks done faster, with a single tap. Create workflows for business or personal use then save them as icons on your homepage.

The easiest way to get started is by experimenting with existing workflows found in the gallery.

For example, send yourself an email with your daily meeting schedule or upload your latest photo to dropbox.

Create your own workflows by adding app actions and services.

Here is a workflow that makes a personal gif for sharing. Workflows can be simple or complex.

I'm Francie Black with your App of the Week.