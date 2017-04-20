Baier, Augie Sweep SMSU Despite Lopez

Baier, Augie Sweep SMSU Despite Lopez

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana baseball team picked up a pair of victories Thursday night at Karras Park, home of Ronken Field. The Vikings swept the doubleheader against the Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State, 9-1 and 6-2. Augustana improved to 26-15 (20-6 NSIC) on the season.

Offensively, Patrick O’Donnell hit his ninth home run of the season in game one and Sam Baier hit his third homer of the year in game two. O’Donnell went 3-7 on the day with three RBI, two runs scored, a home run and a walk. Baier finished the day going 2-6 with five runs scored, two RBI, a home run and two walks. Jacob James finished with the most hits on the day going 4-7 with three runs scored and two RBI.

Ryan Hamilton (2-2) tossed six innings in game one picking up his second win on the season. Hamilton scattered five hits, giving up one earned run and walking two, while striking out five and lowing his season ERA to 3.63. Dalton Allen (3-1) picked up the win in game two tossing 2 1/3 innings on relief giving up just one hit and one earned run, while striking out four.

GAME TWO: AU 6, SMSU 2

Sam Baier led the charge in game two for the Vikings going 2-3 with a home run and a pair of RBI, leading to a 6-2 Vikings victory. Jacob James went 2-4 with one RBI and Riley Johnson went 1-3 also with a RBI.

Ryne Lees went 4 2/3 as the starter for the Vikings, giving up six hits, one earned run, and two walks while striking out four. Dalton Allen picked up the win after 2 1/3 innings of solid relief only giving up one hit and one earned run while punching out four Mustangs.

Baier put the Vikings on the board in the bottom of the third inning with a home run to right field, giving the Vikings a 1-0 lead. SMSU’s Liam Lopez tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth with a homer of his own.

SMSU was threating to score in the top of the fifth with runners on first and second when Dalton Allen came in relief of Ryne Lees and struck out Derek Branson to end the threat. In the bottom half of the inning the Vikings put up three runs to end the tie. Baier recorded an RBI bloop single to score James to make it 2-1 Vikings. Johnson and Baier would come around to score on a passed ball and wild pitch, respectively, giving the Vikings a 4-1 lead.

The Mustangs got one run back in the top of the sixth with Lopez’s second home run of the game. The Vikings pitching would hold the Mustangs offense in check for the rest of the game.

Augustana added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on James and Johnson RBI singles. The two runs was the last of the scoring giving the Vikings a 6-2 win.

GAME ONE: AU 9, SMSU 1

The Vikings took game one over the Mustangs 9-1, after racing out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and not looking back. Ryan Hamilton picked up his second victory of the season after pitching six strong innings of five-hit baseball giving up one run and striking out five.

Leading the way at the plate for Augustana was Patrick O’Donnell going 2-3 at the plate hitting his ninth home run of the season and recording three RBI. Kris Ashland went 1-3 also tallying three RBI.

O’Donnell got the scoring started in the first inning with an RBI double after the first two Vikings in the inning walked. After a groundout, Tyler Field recorded an RBI double of his own and O’Donnell came around on a RBI groundout from Ryan Menssen to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead after one.

SMSU got one run back in the top of the second inning with a Liam Lopez RBI single. Hamilton escaped danger in the inning only allowing the one run off of four hits. Hamilton settled down after the second inning, recording 1-2-3 innings for the next four innings.

The Vikings added to their lead in the third inning with a two-run home run by O’Donnell and put up another three spot in the fourth inning. Augustana concluded the scoring with a Jacob James RBI single in the fifth inning.

Jasper Elfrink pitched a flawless 1-2-3 seventh inning recording one strikeout to give the Vikings a 9-1 victory.

Next Up

Augustana travels to St. Paul, Minn. for a four game series against Concordia-St. Paul. Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday’s doubleheader is set to start at noon.