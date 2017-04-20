Casey’s General Store Burglarized Overnight

On-Going Investigation At 5th Street and Kiwanis Ave. Store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Police Department was called to Casey’s General Store near 5th Street and Kiwanis Avenue at around 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning for reports of a burglary.

Surveillance video showed the suspect used a rock to break the glass front door to steal merchandise.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

There was an employee in a back room of the store at the time of the burglary.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is on-going.