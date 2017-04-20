New Sanford Cancer Study Sanford Aims For More Treatment Options

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new cancer study for Sanford Health aims to give patients more access to treatment, the clinical trial called “TAPUR,” or Targeted Agent and Profiling Utilization Registry Study, is sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

It looks to tie in the effect certain cancer-fighting drugs can have on different gene mutations. It’s goal is to find help for patients who cannot be cured from surgery, chemotherapy or radiation.

“We’re starting to find some cancers, like salivary gland cancers or lung cancers, may actually have the same change and act just like a breast cancer but you can’t get access to the drugs. Now, this study allows us to get access to those drugs for patients,” said Dr. Steven Powell an Oncologist at Sanford Health.

The study is currently open to patients ages 18 or older who are not benefiting from standard cancer treatments.

To enroll fill out the form here: http://www.tapur.org/patients