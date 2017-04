Nyberg Twins Are Vikes Cheerleaders Again

Karmen and Kirsten are back for 3rd year as Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders

Just making the Vikings cheerleading squad is the hardest part with so much competition. But Sioux Falls twins Karmen and Kirsten Nyberg have made a big impression in their first two years on the squad. And their coach loves having them on the team for a variety of reasons. They will be back for year three this fall after making the final cut Thursday in Minneapolis.