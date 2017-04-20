Origin of Spearfish Deadly House Fire Located

Five children found dead in upstairs bedroom April 1

SPEARFISH, S.D. – Spearfish investigators say they know where a house fire started that killed five children earlier this month, but can’t pinpoint the exact cause.

In an update released Thursday, the Spearfish Police Department says that investigators have examined the fire scene, evidence and listened to witness observations. Police say the fire started in the southeast corner of the multi-family home’s east-facing porch. But, there are two possible ignition sources there. In that area, there is a 20-gallon metal trash can used for ash and hot coal disposal from the fireplace in the residence. It’s also an area where residents living in the east unit of the home disposed cigarettes. Police say what caused the fire could not be accurately determined because of the presence of the two separate possible sources.