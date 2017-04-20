Rebuyer Associate

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Furniture Mart USA, one of America’s Top 50 Furniture Retailers is seeking a creative, detail-oriented individual to join our team as a Rebuyer Associate for its 39 retail stores located in SD, ND, MN, IA, and WI. Full-time position based at our Corporate Office in Sioux Falls, SD. This is an entry level opportunity for an individual with a good attention to detail and excellent data entry skills.

As a Rebuyer Associate, your primary responsibilities will be to submit special orders for our current locations as well as monitor and track the shipment and ensure accuracy. Additionally, your responsibilities will include working with vendors, store managers and sales associates to obtain product status, communicating when merchandise will be shipped and updating the Purchase Orders. This individual will work with inventory analysts on developing a vendor report card to adjust lead times for product delivery times.

Schedule:

Monday – Friday (8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.)

Full-time position (40 hours/week) with a complete benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, PTO & Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, excellent employee discounts, free access to our on-site fitness center and more!

Requirements:

• Self-motivated

• Highly organized

• Demonstrated ability to multi-task

• Ability to prioritize their work

• Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

• Strong analytical skills and computer knowledge

Contact Information:

Interested Applicants should apply in person at 140 E. Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or online at TheFurnitureMart.com.

Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

http://www.thefurnituremart.com/careers