A Senior Class Unlike Any Other
Students re-stock trout, collect data for DNR
CAMDEN STATE PARK, Minn. – A unique class for seniors at one Minnesota high school started with a request to the Department of Natural Resources.
A teacher at Southwest Christian in Edgerton was looking for a hands-on lesson in river ecology. Five years later, and that relationship is now providing research for the DNR.
KDLT photojournalist Josh Bixler caught up with the group as they re-stocked trout in Camden State Park, and found out what makes this class so much fun.