A Senior Class Unlike Any Other

Students re-stock trout, collect data for DNR

CAMDEN STATE PARK, Minn. – A unique class for seniors at one Minnesota high school started with a request to the Department of Natural Resources.

A teacher at Southwest Christian in Edgerton was looking for a hands-on lesson in river ecology. Five years later, and that relationship is now providing research for the DNR.

KDLT photojournalist Josh Bixler caught up with the group as they re-stocked trout in Camden State Park, and found out what makes this class so much fun.