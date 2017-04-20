Serving Up Pancakes With Lifescape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Lifescape is fueling their mission to empower local children and adults with disabilities with their 25th Annual Pancake Benefit this Sunday.

Last year, the event had about 4,700 visitors, according to Kim Haiar. She says she hopes this year’s turnout is even bigger. In addition to piles of pancakes and sausages provided by Chris Cakes, Haiar says there will also be Hot Stuff cookies for sale. Vendors are a new addition to the benefit this year, including Dairy Queen and Collective Goods.

Riley Knutson’s little brother, Jack has gotten help from Lifescape for years. Knutson says he’s been taking his brother to therapy at Lifescape since he was old enough to drive. He says he’s enjoyed watching Jack grow up and improve over the years. Knutson helps out at Lifescape whenever he can to “give back” to the organization that has made such a positive impact on his family.

The benefit runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center this Sunday, April 23. Haiar recommends showing up early when it’s not as busy. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. All of the money raised at the benefit goes to Lifescape. To learn more about Lifescape’s programs which help children and adults with disabilities, click here.

For more information on Lifescape’s Pancake Benefit, or to purchase tickets, click here or call (605) 444-9600.