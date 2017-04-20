Tech Tip Today: Getting Stock Photos For Your Business

Tech Tango Today
Adel Toay
Share This:

If you are a small business on a tight budget but you need beautiful photos for your social media marketing or website, I’ve got a great solution.  Try the website Unsplash.  They offer free high-resolution, striking photos that you can use for almost any purpose – no strings attached.

Browse through the collections or search for keywords.  You can find almost anything from nature to city shots.  If you run a farmer’s market, search for fruit and vegetables.  Download the image and add custom text using your favorite program – like canva. Post the image on your social media accounts, website or blog.  You will look like a pro but without the expense.

I’m Francie Black with your Tech Tip Today.  For more great tips visit techtangotoday.com

Related Post

App Of The Week – MileIQ
App Of The Week: Decluttr
Tech Tip Today: Saving A Voicemail
Tech Tip Today: Facebook Messenger

You Might Also Like