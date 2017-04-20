Tech Tip Today: Getting Stock Photos For Your Business

If you are a small business on a tight budget but you need beautiful photos for your social media marketing or website, I’ve got a great solution. Try the website Unsplash. They offer free high-resolution, striking photos that you can use for almost any purpose – no strings attached.

Browse through the collections or search for keywords. You can find almost anything from nature to city shots. If you run a farmer’s market, search for fruit and vegetables. Download the image and add custom text using your favorite program – like canva. Post the image on your social media accounts, website or blog. You will look like a pro but without the expense.

I'm Francie Black with your Tech Tip Today.