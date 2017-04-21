Attorney General Jackley Explains Transgender Bathroom Measure

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Attorney General Marty Jackley has released an explanation for a ballot measure that would restrict the bathrooms transgender students could use at school.

Jackley’s office said Friday that the explanation has been filed with the secretary of state’s office.

The initiative would require people to use the public school bathrooms, locker rooms, shower rooms and changing facilities matching their gender at birth.

Schools would be allowed to provide alternative accommodations, such as single-occupancy restrooms.

Backers of the plan would have to submit nearly 14,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by November 2017 to get on the ballot in 2018.

It comes after lawmakers for the past two legislative sessions have considered restricting the school facilities that transgender students can use.