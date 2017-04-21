Augustana’s Jacob Blank Is National Pitcher Of The Week

No-Hit Duluth Last Saturday

DALLAS, TX – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released its National Player/Pitcher of the Week awards Thursday. Augustana junior pitcher Jacob Blank was named National Pitcher of the Week, while Saginaw Valley State freshman outfielder Cole Brooks was named National Hitter of the Week.

Blank was unhittable on the mound on Saturday, April 15. On his way to leading Augustana to a 2-0 victory against Minnesota Duluth, he threw his first career no-hitter and the eighth in program history. It was the first no-hitter since 2013 for the Vikings. Blank also earned his eighth win of the season, which ties him for the single-season wins record at Augustana.

Against the Bulldogs, Blank used 106 pitches to throw seven shutout innings. He struck out nine and allowed just two walks in the contest. Blank was aided by a superb defense behind him that yielded zero errors in the game, including a couple miraculous defensive efforts. Blank didn’t allow his first baserunner until the second inning and no Bulldog runner got past second base.

The 2017 season has been a special one for Blank. He boasts a perfect 8-0 record with five starts and 11 appearances while flashing a perfect. 0.00 ERA on the year. Blank has caused problems for opposing hitters who are hitting just .146 against him. He has used that low batting average against to go 43.1 consecutive innings this season without allowing an earned run. He has earned 65 strikeouts this season while giving up just 12 walks. He has thrown two complete games and two shutouts.

Blank becomes the third Viking in program history and the third Viking under head coach Tim Huber to earn NCBWA National Player/Pitcher of the Week honors. Blank joins Derek Hanson who earned the honor in 2012 and Tony Vigor who earned the honor in 2014 to be named National Player/Pitcher of the Week.

Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters, and publicists of the sport. Members receive a membership card, directory, newsletter updates and official votes in the Howser Award Player of the Year, Regional Player of the Year and NCBWA All-America voting. The NCBWA also sponsors preseason All-America awards, publication and writing contests.

Blank and the Vikings will be on the road Saturday and Sunday for a four-game series against Concordia-St. Paul. Augustana and CSP will play at 1:30 on Saturday and noon on Sunday.