Backers Of Marijuana Measures To Launch Push For 2018 Ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Supporters of a pair of ballot measures that would legalize medical and recreational marijuana in South Dakota are planning to launch their push to get on the ballot in 2018.

Backers of the South Dakota effort would have to submit nearly 14,000 valid signatures for each to the secretary of state by November 2017 to put them before voters in 2018. The kickoff event is Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Melissa Mentele, founder and director of a group advancing the measures, says voters should “definitely expect to see us on the ballot.”

New Approach South Dakota’s medical cannabis proposal would allow patients with serious medical conditions and a health practitioner’s recommendation to use marijuana.

People 21 and older would be able to possess and use marijuana under the recreational cannabis proposal.