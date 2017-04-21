Celebrate Earth Day Tomorrow At The Butterfly House And Aquarium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Butterfly House and Aquarium is holding their first ever Earth Day event tomorrow. They have partnered up with “Friends of the Big Sioux River” to share important ways to help care of our planet.

The event will be included in the price of admission and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff say all ages are welcome to take part in crafts, demonstrations, activities, and more!

Runoff, pollinator health, and how trash affects our environment are just a few of the topics that will be discussed.

Staff say even small steps can make a difference in keeping our planet green.

“Sometimes it’s really overwhelming to think about conservation and there’s so many big things happening. But if we just do something small like use reusable bags instead of plastic bags, or use paper products instead of styrofoam, or plant milkweed seeds, all those little things help to make a difference for the wildlife here on the planet,” said Audrey Willard, CEO of the Butterfly House and Aquarium.

Staff say they expect five to 700-500 people for the event tomorrow.