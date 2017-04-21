City Annexation Meeting Changes Time To Allow More Public Input

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Public meetings regarding annexing properties into Sioux Falls city limits have sparked a lot of interest from residents.

So now the City is changing meeting times so more people can attend.

The next Annexation Task Force meeting is at Carnegie Town Hall on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

The City says the task force was put together to make suggestions on how neighborhoods should be annexed into Sioux Falls.

City Council will then review that information before making decisions on future annexations.