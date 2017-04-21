City of Sioux Falls Budget Could End Up in the Red

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – City revenue has already failed to match projections made during the budgeting process. The Finance Department says they budgeted for 4% growth in sales tax revenue this year, but they’ve only seen a little more than half of that at 2.5%. If the trend continues, the city could be in a $1.2 million budget hole.

So, the city is asking each of its 12 departments to cut lower priority items in order to balance the books. According to officials, it has been hard to say why the city has seen less sales tax than expected, but it could have to do with cutbacks in the farming industry and the increase in online shopping, since some online retailers don’t charge sales tax in South Dakota.

The Finance Director for the city of Sioux Falls, Tracy Turbak, said “That’s really kind of an over-arching goal in this. To do the best that we possibly can to maintain quality services to the public. Continue to do those high priority projects that we want to get done, but at the same time find other ways to save those dollars.” The Finance Departments said they are already working on 2018’s budget and they’ll use this years numbers to come up with those projections.