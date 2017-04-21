Coyotes Hope Spring Raises The Bar

USD Football Holds Spring Game Tonight
Zach Borg
Share This:

VERMILLION, S.D.  —  USD takes to the Dakota Dome tonight to conclude spring practice with their annual spring game.

It’s the second spring under Bob Nielson, and the Coyotes are confident they’ll be a contender to make the playoffs.  Despite going 4-7 last year, five of their losses were by seven points or less.  Now that they’ve had a full year in Nielson’s system, the Coyotes hope tonight starts to show how much better they’ll be at executing it.

The regular season begins September 2nd at Drake University.

Related Post

Coyote Alum Tom Compton Plays For Falcons In Super...
Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament ...
Coyotes Break Bison
Coyotes Dunk Omaha

You Might Also Like