Coyotes Hope Spring Raises The Bar
USD Football Holds Spring Game Tonight
VERMILLION, S.D. — USD takes to the Dakota Dome tonight to conclude spring practice with their annual spring game.
It’s the second spring under Bob Nielson, and the Coyotes are confident they’ll be a contender to make the playoffs. Despite going 4-7 last year, five of their losses were by seven points or less. Now that they’ve had a full year in Nielson’s system, the Coyotes hope tonight starts to show how much better they’ll be at executing it.
The regular season begins September 2nd at Drake University.