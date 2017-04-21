Coyotes Hope Spring Raises The Bar

USD Football Holds Spring Game Tonight

VERMILLION, S.D. — USD takes to the Dakota Dome tonight to conclude spring practice with their annual spring game.

It’s the second spring under Bob Nielson, and the Coyotes are confident they’ll be a contender to make the playoffs. Despite going 4-7 last year, five of their losses were by seven points or less. Now that they’ve had a full year in Nielson’s system, the Coyotes hope tonight starts to show how much better they’ll be at executing it.

The regular season begins September 2nd at Drake University.