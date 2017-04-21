Credentialing Coordinator

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Accountable for responsibilities to include the initiation of new credential files, ensuring the completeness of a new application as the first step in the credentials verification process, and participating in verification of credentials through correspondence, phone contact, internet sites, etc. Be a first-line communicator with physicians, healthcare entities, external verification sources and services, and delegated contractors. Responsible for maintaining a current and accurate, system-wide data repository for provider information. This includes establishing and updating provider files through both an online and paper application and reapplication process, obtaining and evaluating primary source verification of provider credentials, maintaining currency of expired verifications, and facilitating the communication of significant findings and process milestones to customers throughout the Sanford system. Must be able to work on multiple daily tasks with efficiency and high-quality accuracy while handling multiple internal and external customer communications. Plan work to meet regulatory and customer defined deadlines, which requires coordination to minimize redundancy of work when multiple organizations share common providers.

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES

Credentialing, business or healthcare experience preferred. Requires excellent organizational skills, attention to detail, and data entry and reporting skills. Must have ability to use independent judgment in executing professional decisions. Must be aware of available resources related to regulatory, licensure, and accreditation requirements pertaining to credentialing and compliance. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required as this position works daily with customers via phone, fax and e-mail. Must be able to demonstrate appropriate conflict resolution in stressful situations. Must be skilled in establishing interpersonal and professional verbal and written communication with physicians, physician recruiters, external verification sources and services, medical staff, health plan and provider enrollment personnel, and delegated contractors. Holds confidential all information within the provider and organization files.

Requirements:

Certified Provider Credentialing Specialist (CPCS) certification and Certified Professional Medical Services Management (CPMSM) certification preferred. Associate Degree in a business or healthcare related field or equivalent in work experience and continuing education preferred.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/credentialing-coordinator-professional-practice-services/4D72397CEDC54A8885C7A6326DAD8359/job/