Former Search & Rescue Team Reacts To New Dive Team

Roughly Six Months After Disbanding, Lake County Looks For New Team

MADISON, S.D.—Last October, the Lake County Commissioners unanimously voted to disband the search and rescue team.

Former Vice President and Training Officer Darrell McConaghy said it was hard to deal with early on.

“I’ve never been fired from a job in my whole life and it felt like we were fired,” said McConaghy.

The reason for the decision was due to a lack of standard operating procedures and training record files.

McConaghy said that issue never came up in their nearly thirty year history.

“We thought we were really improving our group and had some super good young guys, well trained. It was really disappointing, just when we thought everything was good, it comes to a screeching halt,” said McConaghy.

Roughly six months later, applications for a new dive team are available at Lake County.

A 3-2 county commission vote approved the plan for a new group.

Former President Michael Johnson said it was like a “slap in the face.”

“We got the news just like everybody else. Nobody had requested any information or any input from the previous divers. It was just basically from the emergency management director down,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he believes a new dive-only team puts the focus on recovery over rescue.

“In 28 years of being on search and rescue, we have never rescued anybody as a dive team,” said Johnson.

McConaghy said the new proposal for the dive team turns back the clock.

He said their original inception was to give the area the ability to save someone before it become unachievable.

“They’re overlooking the real goal was the save people’s lives,” said McConaghy.

Only one of the former seventeen members has expressed some interest in joining the new team.

Johnson said they hope new priorities are taken for the new team but can only watch for now.

“I wish them all the best of luck and I want them to succeed but to just disband us and start all over is kind of questionable about the leadership,” said Johnson.

Lake County Emergency Manager Doug Huntrods said opportunities and help were given to the former team to assess their paperwork situation.

He also said it was their decision to “quit.”

If the new team gets enough interest, Lake County Emergency Management expects to have it assembled by September.

For now, Lake County relies on Minnehaha and Codington County for help.