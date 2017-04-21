Loaded SDSU Roster Not Complacent This Spring

Spring Game Tomorrow At 10 AM

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Jackrabbit football spring game is tomorrow morning at 10 AM at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Expectations have never been higher for SDSU with most of their Missouri Valley Conference Championship team returning, including their own version of the triplets in quarterback Taryn Christion, receiver Jake Wieneke and tight end Dallas Goedert.

And that’s part of the reason they’ve picked up the pace in spring practice, since John Stiegelmeier doesn’t want his team to get complacent.

SDSU opens the regular season at home August 31st against Duquesne.