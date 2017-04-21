Not Guilty Pleas In Pine Ridge Reservation Shooting

PORCUPINE, S.D. (AP) – A man accused in a shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

An FBI statement filed in court says Kison Robertson shot Urva Quick Bear Sr. in a fight over a financial disagreement. Quick Bear survived a gunshot to the abdomen.

The 45-year-old Robertson is charged with attempted murder and three other charges. The Rapid City Journal says the March 30 fight outside the Evergreen Housing complex in Porcupine. Authorities say Robertson also fired at Quick Bear’s son, but missed.

Roberston is being held in the Pennington County Jail. A trial is scheduled for June.