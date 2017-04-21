Not Guilty Pleas In Pine Ridge Reservation Shooting

Adel Toay
Share This:

PORCUPINE, S.D. (AP) – A man accused in a shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

An FBI statement filed in court says Kison Robertson shot Urva Quick Bear Sr. in a fight over a financial disagreement. Quick Bear survived a gunshot to the abdomen.

The 45-year-old Robertson is charged with attempted murder and three other charges. The Rapid City Journal says the March 30 fight outside the Evergreen Housing complex in Porcupine. Authorities say Robertson also fired at Quick Bear’s son, but missed.

Roberston is being held in the Pennington County Jail. A trial is scheduled for June.

Related Post

Newtown Marks 4th Anniversary Of Sandy Hook Massac...
Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Slaying On Pine Ridge R...
Air Force Vet Meersman Named Pine Ridge Hospital C...
Official: Russia Ambassador To Turkey Has Died

You Might Also Like