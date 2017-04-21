Patient Care Technician – Luverne

Luverne, MN

Luverne, MN

Part Time as Needed Position – PRN

Performs basic patient care services and supports activities of the patient care unit. Patient Care Technicians are multi-skilled to provide expanded bedside services under the direct supervision of a Registered Nurse. Patient Care Technicians have knowledge of and utilize appropriate age-related patient care protocols relating to the physical and psychological needs of all ages of patients. Must be able to work with growth and development needs of unique client populations. Knowledge of medical terminology and medical equipment/supplies preferred.

CPR, High school diploma or equivalent. Previous experience with clerical/business services, communications equipment, and computer entry are desirable but not essential. Previous patient care experience/certification in nursing assistant preferred but not required. HUC/secretarial training preferred. Must have basic math skills for troubleshooting with telemetry equipment.

