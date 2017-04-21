Parents Matter Group Hopes To Save Lives With “The Talk”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – High Schoolers across South Dakota will be celebrating prom this weekend, but before they head out the door, a group called “Parents Matter” is urging parents to have “the talk” with their kids about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Their campaign this year is aimed at “making it personal,” and asking parents to consider what could happen and who’s impacted when they don’t have “the talk” with their kids.

When police have to knock on doors and tell parents that their child is dead, it doesn’t just change the parents’ lives forever, it scars the officers, too.

Sheriff Mike Milstead says a moment 10 years ago still haunts him to this day.

It was the moment he had to tell the parents of a High Schooler in Humboldt that their son, Dusty had been killed in a drunk driving accident, just one day before his graduation party.

Milstead says Dusty was a friend of his son, and when he was driving to the scene, he called his son’s cell phone to make sure he was okay.

“When I was with the parents who are just heartbroken over the loss of their child and not believing it really happened, they were calling their son on his phone and the difference was my son answered, theirs didn’t,” said Sheriff Mike Milstead.

Since “Parents Matter” started their campaigns, teenage deaths from drinking and driving have decreased in South Dakota, but they say there’s still much more that can be done.

So far this year, seven teenagers have died in drunk driving accidents statewide.