SDSU’s Macy Miller Gets Year Of Eligibility Back

Missed Junior Season With Torn ACL

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State women’s basketball player Macy Miller will officially have two more years to play the Jackrabbits, competing as a junior in 2017-18.

The Mitchell native was granted an additional year of eligibility by The Summit League after playing just nine games in 2016-17 due to a season-ending injury.

“This is great news for Macy and her family. Her rehab is going very well and I know she is anxious to get back on the court,” 17th-year head coach Aaron Johnston said. “A big thanks to our compliance staff and sports medicine staff for working so hard on the necessary paperwork.”

Miller is a two-time All-Summit League honoree and was the 2016 Summit League Tournament Most Valuable Player and a two-time member of the all-tournament team. She ranks 32nd on the Jackrabbits’ 1,000-point scoring list, entering the 2017-18 season with 1,114 points.

Prior to her injury, the point guard was leading the team in scoring, averaging 14.9 points while shooting 53.8 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line. She was selected as the 2016-17 Summit League Preseason Player of the Year.

South Dakota State advanced to its 11th postseason tournament, reaching the second round of the Women’s NIT. The Jackrabbits ended the season 23-9 overall and 12-4 in the league.