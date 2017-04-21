Sioux Falls Man Charged With Terrorism Threat After Facebook Live Video

PIERRE, S.D.– Attorney General Marty Jackley and Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman confirm today that Ehab Abdulmutta Jaber, 45, Sioux Falls, has been arrested by the Sioux Falls Police Department and charged with one count of terrorist threat, class 5 felony, punishable by up to 5 years in the state penitentiary and/or $10,000.

During a search of Jaber’s residence law enforcement seized firearms as well as methamphetamine.

Charges stem from an alleged incident on April 9, 2017, involving Jaber at a hotel in Sioux Falls. He was observed to have been videotaping an ongoing event with his cell phone and carrying a handgun.

He was escorted out of the event, but later was found to be live streaming terrorist threats to the public and brandishing a number of firearms and ammunition.

Jaber is presumed innocent until such time as proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the Sioux Falls Police Department and being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Lincoln County State’s Attorney.

The possession of methamphetamine case is being prosecuted by the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (April 18th, 2017) – A Facebook Live video created by a Sioux Falls man is stirring up controversy.

Ehab Jaber made the video April 9. He was armed when he went to rally with demonstrators who were protesting outside of what they called an “anti-Muslim” gathering.

“And now if you really want to be scared, be scared,” Jaber says in the video. The video now has more than 3,000 views and is catching the attention of many residents in Sioux Falls.

Police say Jaber showed up to the Hilton Garden Inn South with some guns on him. According to police, a security guard noticed it and informed him guns weren’t allowed in the building and asked Jaber to leave. Jaber left and went to his car and started filming a Facebook Live video. In the video, he pulls out a rifle and multiple handguns and tells viewers to “be scared,” but police say his words did not meet the criteria of a threat.

“He had a lot of guns with him, but he wasn’t breaking any laws. He didn’t threaten anybody directly, he didn’t threaten any groups of people anything like that and it’s not illegal to carry guns or have guns with you,” says Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police say Jaber does have open carry and concealed carry permits. They also spoke with him, so did the FBI. Police say the information was sent to the Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office and no charges will be made.

“You have to have some type of specific threat or manner, just having a gun just because it alarms people doesn’t constitute a threat. That doesn’t mean you are going to harm people,” says Clemens.

Jaber did make another Facebook message on Tuesday afternoon. He talked about the misconceptions people have towards Muslims. He says he is tired of the powerful walking over others.

“Were you expecting a cave and an ISIS flag behind me, you probably were, you were hoping to see a cave and an ISIS flag behind me,” Jaber.