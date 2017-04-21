A Sneak Peek at Bronze Pouring of Sioux Falls’ New Firefighter Sculpture

"Timeless Village" is sculpted by Darwin Wolf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D- The life-size sculpture of a police officer protecting a small girl is an icon in front of the Sioux Falls Law Enforcement Center.

Soon, a similar piece will be installed in front of the Sioux Falls Fire headquarters to honor the firefighters who also serve our city.

Darwin Wolf, the artist, has been sculpting since college.

“I went to school to paint, but I saw that first bronze cast and that was it, I knew I had to stick with sculpture,” he said. “There’s just kind of a rush to bronze casting that I will never get over.”

He’s done the RF Pettigrew monument at 5th and Phillips as well as O’Gorman Catholic School’s Monsignor John McEneaney sculpture, but his most recent project has a bit more personal meaning behind it.

“My dad was a firefighter, and the one thing they forget all the time, is they are heroes.”

He’s currently putting together a statue of two life-sized bronze firemen. But the two-year process is quite complex.

“Basically it’s a well-choreographed, somewhat of a mess because we got to get these things cast and do it in the right amount of time to keep the bronze and the shells and everything, just at the right temperatures.”

The 2,200 degree molten hot bronze is slowly and carefully poured into also scalding hot molds. Then comes is the waiting game hoping that it turns out right.

“We’ve cast hundreds of thousands of times every time it’s still a rush it’s the heat it’s the unknown what’s going to happen, we try to prepare for everything, knowing that anything could happen.”

When the pieces are done, they’ll soon be installed in their new home In front of the Sioux Falls Fire headquarters on Minnesota Avenue and 37th Street.

The concept design of the piece is meant to symbolize tradition.

“The two firefighters symbolize the old veteran fire fighter, and a new firefighter and it’s a passing down of tradition and knowledge and passing that through to the next generation,” said Garett Dulaney President of the Sioux Falls Firefighters Benevolent Foundation.

The piece was commissioned by the Sioux Falls Firefighters Benevolent Foundation, who also plan to add a memorial plaza around the statue.

“We want you to take time to reflect. Reflect on what men and women do in their daily lives especially here at fire rescue there’s many men and women that have given their lives helping others and they spend a lifetime serving a community so it’s just going to be a great place to come and reflect,” said Dulaney.

The Sioux Falls Firefighters Benevolent Foundation provides support to the distressed and needy, especially those affected by fires and other natural disasters. The Foundation also supports current and retired firefighters and their families.

“The Sioux Falls Fire Department is over 136 years old, so that’s 136 years that we’ve been serving the community. There are a lot of men and women that have been done that in that time period and this is a great way to honor them,” he said.

To help pay for the statue, the foundation is hosting a gala and auction at the Convention Center on Saturday, April 22.

Tickets to the gala can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sioux-falls-firefighter-gala-and-auction-tickets-31953043413

More i

nformation can be found by emailing sffirefightersbenevolent@gmail.com or visiting https://www.facebook.com/siouxfallsfirefightersbenevolent/