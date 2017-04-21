The Time Is Now To Protect Your Pet From Outside Pests

When pets head outside, there is a good chance they'll bring back fleas and ticks.

During the KDLT News Today “Critter Corner,” Justin Shatto from Woofs and Waves, discussed the need to keep your pets protected from out side pests.

“It’s been crazy,” Shatto said, “Some of the people we have talked to have already told us they have seen ticks on their kids and dogs in this month.”

Pests like fleas, ticks and mosquitoes can pose significant health risks to you pet. Just being outdoors exposes your animal to all the elements and dangers.

Fleas can be in the grass or on the ground coming off a rabbit. Ticks are found in tall grass or on trees and mosquitoes attack through the air.

“Just because you live in the city does not mean you are immune to these little pests coming in.” Shatto said, “A lot of ticks carry lyme disease, mosquitoes can cause heartworm which can be extremely fatal to dogs.”

