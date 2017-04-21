Wilderness Freeze The Blizzard In Game 3

Brookings On The Brink Of Elimination After 4-2 Loss

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Minnesota Wilderness scored twice in the third period to defeat the host Brookings Blizzard 4-2 in Game Three of the NAHL’s Robertson Cup Central Division Semifinals on Friday night.

Brenden Stanko scored twice for the Blizzard in the second period with assists on each goal from both Nicholas Cardelli and Brandon Kruse. Minnesota’s Michael Zuffante put the Wilderness ahead for good with a goal at the 13:28 mark in the 3rd.

The Wilderness lead the best of five series 2-1. Game four is tomorrow night in Brookings at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!