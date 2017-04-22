15,000 Turkeys Die in Montrose Barn Fire

The Montrose Fire Department was called to the Orland Hutterite Colony near Montrose just after 11 p.m. Friday

MONTROSE, S.D. (AP) – Some 15,000 turkeys died when a fire destroyed their barn in southeastern South Dakota.

The Montrose Fire Department was called to the Orland Hutterite Colony near Montrose just after 11 p.m. Friday in McCook County. The roof of the barn had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Montrose is about 30 miles west of Sioux Falls.