BREAKING NEWS: Water Rescue Underway at Palisades State Park

A water search and rescue is underway at Palisades State Park in Garretson, SD

***UPDATE: Deputies say they are now in the “recovery” stage of the search, looking for the body of a drowning victim.

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Authorities have confirmed to KDLT News that a water search and rescue is underway at Palisades State Park in Garretson, SD. While we have limited details at this point, authorities are advising park goers to clear the area. The swimming area and the entrances are being close off to the public, while the search is underway. We have a crew on their way to Palisades State Park and will bring you more details as we get them. Stay with KDLT News.