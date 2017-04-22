Marchers March in the Name of Science

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Hundreds of community members in Sioux Falls marched in solidarity with others across the world all in the name of science.

The march is a grassroots effort to advocate for the sciences as valuable fields of study that should have a role in forming policies that shape the world.

“I only march periodically, but I am constantly resistant, “read the sign on marcher Audrey Liebetrau’s shirt.

And on they marched from the young to the old all in support of one thing, science. Many displayed posters as a sign of support and others used their voice to speak up.

“We will march when we need to march. When we need the federal government and state government to recognize that science is important, we will be here, says march organizer Kylie Kiesner.

From Carnegie Town Hall to Falls Park, marchers not only had a message for the state government but the federal as well.

“If the president wants to stop the research on science; then he’s literally stopping the research on the future because everything is made up of science, “says Liebetrau.

While many are frustrated with the government’s approach to science and don’t know what the future brings, some are hopeful.

“Just look around, look around at the droughts and the famines and animals, who are no longer on the planet. There will come a time, where you cannot deny what’s happening, “says marcher Lorree Ridenour.

“We have no other choices, but to protect our environment, protect our clean water and our clean air and take care of those resources. So that they are around for generations to come and that we make it a sustainable future for our children, “says marcher Peggy Hubble.

The president did issue a statement today– saying in part: “We can and must protect our environment without harming America’s working families. That is why my administration is reducing unnecessary burdens on American workers and American companies while being mindful that our actions must also protect the environment”

A total of 610 marches took place around the U.S. and the world.