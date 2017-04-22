The Resurgence of Vinyl Records: 10th Anniversary of “Record Store Day”

The annual event honors to the neighborhood music store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- They may seem like a thing of the past, but vinyl records are still very much thriving in the world of music.

Saturday is the 10th anniversary of “Record Store Day.”

The annual event pays tribute to the neighborhood music store, where people have long gathered to thumb through vinyl records.

The owners of total drag in Sioux Falls say they wanted to go out of the box of a traditional vinyl store, by adding a spot for live music and shows.

“And at the same time provide our community with a really killer selection of new and used vinyl. We weren’t able to find what we were looking for in Sioux Falls here, so we thought there was a need for it and we feel like there definitely was,” said Liz Nissen, co-owner of Total Drag.

Surviving a time of pirated music, digital downloads and online streaming services, record stores are now growing in numbers, giving music lovers something to groove to.

“I think a lot of people have just always loved collecting records, and the sound quality is the best sound quality to listen to music in my opinion, and in a lot of people’s opinions,” said Dan Nissen, co-owner of Total Drag.

The owners say their sales are doing better than ever before, the vinyl record store recently expanded into a larger space in their downtown building, mimicking the growth of this format of music

“I think it’s just going to keep growing. As far as for us, sales just keep going we keep getting new customers every day and yeah we’re just looking forward to riding it out!” said Liz.