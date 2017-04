Saturday, April 22 Scoreboard

National Hockey League Playoffs (First Round: Game 5)

Minnesota Wild 3 vs. St. Louis Blues 4 F/OT (Blues Win Series, 4-1)

Major League Baseball

Minnesota Twins 4 vs. Detroit Tigers 5

College Baseball

South Dakota State 5 vs. Oral Roberts 2

University of Sioux Falls 1 vs. Upper Iowa 6 (Game One)

University of Sioux Falls 9 vs. Upper Iowa 13 (Game Two)

Augustana University 15 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 3 (Game One)

Augustana University 11 vs. Concordia-St. Paul 7 (Game Two)

Dordt College 5, Doane University 3

Doane University 8, Dordt College 7

Briar Cliff University 3, Concordia University 1

Briar Cliff University 3, Concordia University 2

Hastings College 2, Midland University 1

Midland University 8, Hastings College 6

Morningside College 12, Dakota Wesleyan University 2

Mount Marty College 7, Northwestern College 1

Mount Marty College 10, Northwestern College 0

Morningside College 13, Dakota Wesleyan University

College Softball

South Dakota State 1 vs. Omaha 11 (Game One)

South Dakota State 4 vs. Omaha 10 (Game Two)

University of South Dakota 17 vs. IUPUI 9 (Game One)

University of South Dakota 9 vs. IUPUI 6 (Game Two)

University of Sioux Falls 8 vs. St. Cloud State 0 (Game One)

University of Sioux Falls 3 vs. St. Cloud State 2 (Game Two)

Augustana University 8 vs. Minnesota Duluth 2 (Game One)

Augustana University 3 vs. Minnesota Duluth 0 (Game Two)

Midland University 7, Briar Cliff University 2

Midland University 7, Briar Cliff University 1

Morningside College 8, College of Saint Mary 2

College of Saint Mary 4, Morningside College 3

Concordia University 7, Mount Marty College 4

Mount Marty College 4, Concordia University 2

Dordt College 3, Hastings College 1

Hastings College 9, Dordt College 1 (6)

Northwestern College 6, Doane University 5

Doane University 7, Northwestern College 0

NAHL Hockey Playoffs (Round One)

Brookings Blizzard 4 vs. Minnesota Wilderness 1 (Series 2-2)

Aberdeen Wings 3 vs. Minot Minotauros 2 (Aberdeen Wins Series 3-1)

Indoor Football League

Sioux Falls Storm 56 vs. Green Bay Blizzard 49