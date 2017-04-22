Search Underway For Body of 19-Year-Old Drowning Victim at Palisades State Park

A water search and rescue is underway at Palisades State Park in Garretson, SD

UPDATE 7:30 P.M.

GARRETSON, S.D- Just after 5:00 Saturday evening, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office and emergency responders were called to the lower picnic area of Palisades State Park in Garretson for a possible drowning.

Authorities say a 19-year-old male jumped into the water near the rocky area, and did not reemerge. A group of friends called authorities when they lost sight of him.

After an hour and a half of searching, crews switched the mission from “rescue mode” to “recovery mode,” and are now searching for the man’s body.

Crews say they will be on scene as long as daylight allows, likely until 9:00 pm Saturday, and will return to the park Sunday if the body is not found.

Authorities say at this point they cannot confirm if there was any alcohol involved, but the 19-year-old man did jump in on his own.

The depth of the water in that area ranged from about two to twenty feet.

Authorities do not believe the victim is from the immediate area.

Palisades State Park will remain closed as the recovery mission continues.

—

***UPDATE: Deputies say they are now in the “recovery” stage of the search, looking for the body of a drowning victim.

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Authorities have confirmed to KDLT News that a water search and rescue is underway at Palisades State Park in Garretson, SD. While we have limited details at this point, authorities are advising park goers to clear the area. The swimming area and the entrances are being close off to the public, while the search is underway. We have a crew on their way to Palisades State Park and will bring you more details as we get them. Stay with KDLT News.