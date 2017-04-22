South Dakota Trooper Back on Duty After Severe Assault

Trooper Zac Bader recovered 1.7 pounds of heroin

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper who was severely beaten and left for dead during a drug bust traffic stop 1 ½ years ago helped in a recent bust that found nearly 2 pounds of heroin and about $27,000 in cash and checks.

Trooper Zac Bader and his service dog Karma pursued a man who ran from a vehicle with packages during a March 31 traffic stop.

The man, 59-year-old LeRoy Edwards Jr., was found at a farmstead without the packages. Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan says Bader recovered 1.7 pounds of heroin in three vacuumed-sealed packages along Edwards’ path. A bag of marijuana and money were found in the van.

Edwards and the vehicle’s driver, 59-year-old Randi Edwards, were arrested and face drug-related charges.