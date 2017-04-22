Yankton Democrats Elect Officers

YANKTON, S.D.- During their Thursday evening organizational meeting, the Yankton County Democratic Party elected officers for the upcoming political campaign. The following officers will serve for the next two years.

Chairperson: Jay Williams

Vice Chairperson: Karin Ehlers

Secretary: Katie Hunhoff

Treasure: Dennis Menke

State Committee Person: Robert Amon

State Committee Person: Colleen Craig-Davis

In addition to the Yankton County officers, the Legislative District 18 Chair and Vice-chairpersons were also elected. They are:

Legislative District Chairperson: Ryan Cwach

Legislative District Vice Chairperson: Rita Wentworth

