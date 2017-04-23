Augustana Women’s Golf Captures 8th Straight NSIC Championship

Trautman Wins 2nd Straight Individual Title

MORTON, Minn. – Augustana University women’s golf won its eighth straight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championship on Sunday finishing the 54-hole tournament at 39-over-par 903 (304-305-294). The Vikings fired a tournament-low round of 6-over-par 294 as a team on Sunday and won the team title by 52 strokes over second-place Minnesota State, Mankato (+91 955 (323-317-315).

Augustana had four players finish in the top-5 and all five in the top-10. Kali Trautman fired a 1-over-par 73 on Sunday to finish at 7-over-par 223 (75-75-73) to win individual medalist honors at the conference championship for the second straight season. Trautman becomes the second Viking to win individual medalist honors twice in a career, joining Maggie Leland who won the title in 2011-12 and 2013-14. Augustana has had the individual medalist at the NSIC Championship now six straight seasons and seven times since joining the NSIC in 2008-09.

Trautman was 3-over-par when she made the turn before firing a pair of birdies on the back nine to finish 1-over-par to secure her second straight individual conference title.

Emily Israelson fired an even-par 72 this afternoon to place second overall at 9-over-par 225 (75-78-72). Israelson carded three birdies on the day, including two on her last five holes of the afternoon. She fired par on the 532-yard No. 18 to finish even and record her third straight top-5 finish at the conference championship.

Sierra Langlie finished the third round at 2-over-par 74 to tie for third overall at 10-over-par 226 (78-74-74). Langlie finished at 2-over-par for the second straight day using three birdies on the back nine.

Freshman Hannah Hankinson placed fifth overall at 13-over-par 229 (76-78-75) to round-out the team scoring for the Vikings. Hankinson finished 3-over-par 75 this afternoon for her best round of the conference championship.

Jordan Bormann tied for 10th to record her third straight top-10 finish at the NSIC Championship. Bormann fired a 9-over-par 81 in the third round to finish at 26-over-par 242 (82-79-81).

Trautman, Israelson, Langlie and Hankinson were named to the 2016-17 NSIC All-Tournament Team.

Augustana was ranked fourth in the second release of the NCAA Central Region rankings. The Vikings will host the NCAA Central Super Regional May 8-10 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls.