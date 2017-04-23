Body of Drowning Victim Recovered from Palisades State Park

After an hour and a half of searching, crews switched the mission from "rescue" to "recovery."

Courtesy @MinnehahaEM

GARRETSON, S.D- Minnehaha County Emergency Management Officials confirm the body of a 19-year-old male has been recovered from the waters of Palisades State Park on Sunday.

Authorities say the man jumped into the water just after 5:00p.m. Saturday, and did not resurface.

His body was found Sunday morning near where friends say he entered the water.

Officials say the man was found in a hole about 12 feet deep.

Authorities can not confirm at this point if alcohol played a factor in the drowning. They say the man was with a group of friends at the time, and jumped in on his own.

His name has not been released.

Authorities say the victim is an international student and efforts are being made to ensure that his family is notified.

The park reopened Sunday after the man’s body was recovered.

The Garretson Fire Department, Garretson Ambulance, Sioux Falls Fire Department, Brandon Fire Department ,Splitrock Fire Department, South Dakota Game Fish & Parks, Sanford Airmed 9, Minnehaha County Emergency Management Search & Rescue, and the Red Cross assisted in the response and recovery mission.

