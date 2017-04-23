Box Elder Considers Building $20 Million Event Center Near Waterpark

City officials are discussing a public-private partnership for the facility

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) – A Black Hills city is looking to build a $20 million event center.

The city of Box Elder and Liv Hospitality are discussing a public-private partnership for the facility in the fast-growing commercial area east of Rapid City. It would be built near an indoor waterpark resort.

The proposal comes at a time when Rapid City officials are deciding what to do with its own aging convention center, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Box Elder area already boasts several hotels, restaurants, convenience stores, the Black Hills State University satellite campus and a truck stop.

To pay for the center, the Box Elder City Council has proposed creating a district to levy special assessment taxes against current and future hotels in the area.