Bria Neff’s Earth Day Art Reception

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- We brought you multiple stories of 10-year-old Bria Neff, who helps saves endangered animals and species, which she’s still doing.

However, in honor of earth day today Bria invited kids to do some chalk drawings on the sidewalk as part of the Truffula Tree project inspired by Dr. Seuss’s book the Lorax.

Bria says the project helps empower kids to find their inner artist. She also sold some of her newest art pieces at Coffea Roasterie.

Bria says her goal is to raise 15 thousand dollars by the end of the year to help organizations that help endangered species.

She has raised ten thousand so far and she says when it comes to saving the planet and animals we all have a role to play.

“We all have a right to live on this planet and everybody is important and everybody has a role to play in the world, “says Neff.

She plans to donate the money to IFAW, Jane Goodall Institute, and the New York Wolf Conservation Center.

To donate to Bria’s cause visit her Facebook page or website.