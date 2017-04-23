Lennox Stays Perfect With Win Over Hanson County

Orioles Win 6-1
Zach Borg
Share This:

LENNOX, S.D.  —  The Lennox Orioles improved to 9-0 on Sunday with a 6-1 victory over visiting Hanson County in high school baseball action.  Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Related Post

Lennox Edges Madison In Girls Hoops
STATE A SEMIFINALS: St. Thomas More & Lenno...
McCook Central/Montrose Rolls At Tea
Hamlin upset, Lennox Edges Dells At State “A”

You Might Also Like