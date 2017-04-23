One Hospitalized After Fire in Multifamily Home

The fire is still currently under investigation

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at 321 N. Spring Ave. at 12:35 p.m. April 23, 2017. While en route we were informed there was smoke coming from the structure and possibly residents still inside.

On our arrival, there was moderate smoke visible from the first floor of a two and a half story multifamily residence. Residents had already helped pull one resident out. Crews made entry to the first floor and the fire was extinguished in approximately 10 minutes. Crews removed debris and overhauled the fire area to check for extension.

Two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, and one person was transported to Mckennan Hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.

After the fire was extinguished, Fire Inspector John Wagner investigated. The fire is still currently under investigation. There were no injuries to firefighters.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 4 fire trucks and 2 support vehicles with 18 personnel. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted by South Dakota Air Nation Guard Engine 5 with 4 personnel, Sioux Falls PD, Paramedics Plus Ambulance, MidAmerican Energy, Excel Energy, and the American Red Cross.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents of the importance of working smoke detectors. Detectors should be installed in every sleeping area, outside the sleeping areas, and tested monthly. Also exits should be clear of debris for easy escape in an emergency.