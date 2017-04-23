Pennington County Hunter Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself in the Face

The man’s identify is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of family.

Pennington County, S.D.- – A missing hunter was found dead from an apparent accidental shooting Sunday morning, April 23, 2017, on Forest Service land off West Highway 44 near Highway 385.

The family reported the 63 year old man did not return from turkey hunting Saturday. He was hunting alone. Investigators say it appears he accidentally shot himself while crossing a fence.

