Scoreboard Sunday, April 23rd
MLB
Detroit 13, Twins 4
College Baseball
Oral Roberts 14, SDSU 5
Sioux Falls 20, Upper Iowa 2
Sioux Falls 11, Upper Iowa 1
Augustana 16, Concordia-St. Paul 7
Augustana 10, Concordia-St. Paul 2
SMSU 3, Mary 2
SMSU 15, Mary 14
Wayne State 1, Northern State 0
Wayne State 5, Northern State 4
Morningside 13, Dakota Wesleyan 5
Dakota Wesleyan 10, Morningside 9
Valley City State 14, Dakota State 3
Valley City State 13, Dakota State 7
College Softball
IUPUI 9, USD 1
Northern State 11, Concordia-St. Paul 4
Northern State 1, Concordia-St. Paul 0
SMSU 8, St. Cloud State 7
St. Cloud State 5, SMSU 0
UM-Duluth 5, Sioux Falls 4
UM-Duluth 2, Sioux Falls 1
Midland 3, Dakota Wesleyan 2
Midland 2, Dakota Wesleyan 1
Dickinson State 5, Presentation 1 (*Final in 16 Innings)
Presentation 3, Dickinson State 2
Valley City State 13, Dakota State 9
Valley City State 15, Dakota State 0
Women’s College Tennis
NSIC Tournament @ Minnetonka, MN
Semifinals
Augustana 5, MSU-Mankato 0
Championship
Augustana 5, Winona State 0
Women’s College Golf
NSIC Championship @ Morton, MN
Team Leaderboard
1. Augustana (903)
2. MSU-Mankato (955)
3. Concordia-St. Paul (970)
6. SMSU (1008)
9. Sioux Falls (1095)
Individual Leaders
1. K. Trautman (AU)-223
2. E. Israelson (AU)-225
3. S. Langlie (AU)-226
H.S. Baseball
Lennox 6, Hanson County 1
Dakota Valley 1, Bon Homme 0
PGDCWLC 4, Bennett County 0
Tea 12, Tri-Valley 3
Elk Point-Jefferson 12, Parker 2