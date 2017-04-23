Scoreboard Sunday, April 23rd

Scores for Sunday, April 23, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCORES FOR SUNDAY, APRIL 23RD, 2017

MLB
Detroit 13, Twins 4

College Baseball
Oral Roberts 14, SDSU 5

Sioux Falls 20, Upper Iowa 2

Sioux Falls 11, Upper Iowa 1

Augustana 16, Concordia-St. Paul 7

Augustana 10, Concordia-St. Paul 2

SMSU 3, Mary 2

SMSU 15, Mary 14

Wayne State 1, Northern State 0

Wayne State 5, Northern State 4

Morningside 13, Dakota Wesleyan 5

Dakota Wesleyan 10, Morningside 9

Valley City State 14, Dakota State 3

Valley City State 13, Dakota State 7

College Softball
IUPUI 9, USD 1

Northern State 11, Concordia-St. Paul 4

Northern State 1, Concordia-St. Paul 0

SMSU 8, St. Cloud State 7

St. Cloud State 5, SMSU 0

UM-Duluth 5, Sioux Falls 4

UM-Duluth 2, Sioux Falls 1

Midland 3, Dakota Wesleyan 2

Midland 2, Dakota Wesleyan 1

Dickinson State 5, Presentation 1 (*Final in 16 Innings)

Presentation 3, Dickinson State 2

Valley City State 13, Dakota State 9

Valley City State 15, Dakota State 0

Women’s College Tennis
NSIC Tournament @ Minnetonka, MN
Semifinals
Augustana 5, MSU-Mankato 0

Championship
Augustana 5, Winona State 0

Women’s College Golf
NSIC Championship @ Morton, MN
Team Leaderboard
1.  Augustana (903)

2.  MSU-Mankato (955)

3.  Concordia-St. Paul (970)

6.  SMSU (1008)

9.  Sioux Falls (1095)

Individual Leaders
1.  K. Trautman (AU)-223

2.  E. Israelson (AU)-225

3.  S. Langlie (AU)-226

H.S. Baseball
Lennox 6, Hanson County 1

Dakota Valley 1, Bon Homme 0

PGDCWLC 4, Bennett County 0

Tea 12, Tri-Valley 3

Elk Point-Jefferson 12, Parker 2

