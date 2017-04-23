Sioux Falls Boy Recognized For Giving Back To Community

He is one of two selected as South Dakota’s top youth volunteer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A 13-year-old Sioux Falls boy is being recognized for his efforts for giving back to his community.

He is one of two selected as South Dakota’s top youth volunteer.

The award was given by Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

The program honors middle school and high school students for their outstanding service to others at the local, state and national level.

Donnie Stoltz is like any other child who loves to play outside, but when he’s not, he’s giving back to those in need.

“I felt like I needed to do more in the community, instead of just sitting around at home watching TV, “says Stoltz.

Donnie has done countless volunteer opportunities and even started his own non-profit organizations called Project Donnie and Donnie’s Closet.

He’s collected more than 100 pieces of sports equipment for children in need through his non-profit Donnie’s Closet.

“It just makes you feel good and once you do it once, you just want to do it over and over again, “says Stoltz.

But his efforts have not gone unnoticed, after applying for the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall. Donnie found out last month, he was one of two selected as South Dakota’s top youth volunteers.

“Really shocking, cause it’s just a small thing that we did and we have helped over hundreds of kids, “says Stoltz.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Award honors youth in middle school and high school for their services to others and Donnie continues to exemplify that.

“We will be taking, “says Foster mother Alisha De Haan as she chooses which bike to take for her children.

De Haan, heard about Donnie’s closet through the Department of Social Services. She recently took in three boys and was in need of bikes, so she called Donnie.

“To see another youth that wants to have their heart involved and wants to give back to the community just brings us all together, “says De Haan.

It’s the smile on the boy’s faces, when she returns home with bikes for them, that Alisha says she can’t wait to see and it’s all thanks to Donnie.

“That is something that they are going to be ecstatic about, is to be able to have something that’s theirs. Something that they can say that one is mine, “says De Haan.

And it’s the joy like Alisha’s that Donnie says keeps him motivated to continue helping and inspiring others.

“I just feel like kids need help sometimes and I just feel like there’s not enough help here. I just want to give back to kids who are trying their hardest, “says Stoltz.

For now, Donnie is focused on picking out his best socks for his trip to Washington D.C., in May, to compete to be selected as a national top youth volunteer.

Donnie also got a thousand dollars along with his medal, he plans to give half of the money to Simon Says Give South Dakota and South Dakota Heartstrings.

If he wins, in D.C., he will get an additional five thousand dollars.